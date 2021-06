NOEM UNAWARE OF ANY “BORDER KIDS” BEING BROUGHT TO SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE IS NOT AWARE OF ANY CHILDREN FROM BORDER AREAS OF THE U.S. AND MEXICO COMING TO THE STATE.

NOEM HAS MADE IT CLEAR IN THE PAST THAT SHE WOULD NOT ACCEPT THEM IN SOUTH DAKOTA:

NOEM SAYS GOVERNORS AREN’T NOTIFIED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF THOSE TYPES OF MOVEMENTS:

NOEM SAYS VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS SHOULD GO TO THE BORDER TO HELP RESOLVE THE SITUATION.

NOEM RECENTLY SPOKE ON THE TOPIC IN YANKTON.

Jerry Oster WNAX