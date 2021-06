MORNINGSIDE PLUMBING CELEBRATES EXPANSION

MORNINGSIDE PLUMBING OF SIOUX CITY HAS EXPANDED BY PURCHASING ANOTHER LOCAL BUSINESS.

MANAGING PARTNER JON CORBIN SAYS THEY HAVE FORMALIZED THE PURCHASE OF JIFFY ROOTER / SEWER MATIC:

CORBIN1 OC………COMMERCIAL DRAIN CLEANING. ;23

CORBIN SAYS THEY HAVE SOME HIGH POWERED RESOURCES TO TAKE CARE OF ANY NEED, RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL AND ON THE FARM:

CORBIN2 OC……..THINGS LIKE THAT. :28

MORNINGSIDE PLUMBING ALSO HAS VIDEO EQUIPMENT TO PROVIDE A CLEAR PICTURE OF WHAT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING UNDERGROUND IN YOUR SANITARY AND WASTEWATER LINES.

THE COMPANY HELD A RIBBON CUTTING SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO CELEBRATE THEIR EXPANSION.