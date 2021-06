IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE BLOCKS ABORTION RESTRICTION LAW

AN IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE ISSUED A PERMANENT INJUNCTION THAT BLOCKS A LAW FROM TAKING EFFECT THAT WOULD HAVE REQUIRED A 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS IN IOWA.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS APPROVED THE LAW IN 2020, BUT IT NEVER TOOK EFFECT DUE TO THE LAWSUIT FILED BY PLANNED PARENTHOOD AND THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION.

THE LAW REQUIRED WOMEN SEEKING AN ABORTION TO MAKE TWO APPOINTMENTS WITH A DOCTOR, ONE TO SIGN A FORM AND A SECOND FOR THE ABORTION.

THE DISTRICT COURT’S RULING FOUND THE REQUIREMENT SIMILAR TO THE 72-HOUR WAITING PERIOD THE IOWA SUPREME COURT STRUCK DOWN IN 2018.

IT’S LIKELY THE DECISION WILL BE APPEALED TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT.