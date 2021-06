CITY FIRE MARSHALL CONCERNED OVER DROUGHT CONDITION FIREWORKS DANGER

DROUGHT CONDITIONS ARE LEADING TO A LOT OF DRY GRASS AND BRUSH IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA, AND THAT IS A CONCERN TO LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS AS THE 4TH OF JULY NEARS.

SIOUX CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THE EXTREME DROUGHT CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH FIREWORKS USAGE ARE CREATING A FIRE RISK:

DRYFW OC…….DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY. :27

AESOPH SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SOME RECENT BRUSH FIRES FROM OTHER CAUSES, AND HE’S CONCERNED THAT FIREWORKS USAGE COULD CAUSE MORE:

DRYFW2 OC………THEIR BACK YARD. :21

OPEN AREAS WITH TALL GRASS OR DEAD TREES ARE SUSCEPTIBLE TO FIRE, AND ONCE IGNITED THE FIRE WILL TRAVEL QUICKLY.

DRYFW3 OC……….MESSAGE OUT. :13

AESOPH REMINDS RESIDENTS THAT IT IS NOT LEGAL TO USE FIREWORKS IN SIOUX CITY UNTIL JULY 3RD AND 4TH BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1:00 P.M. AND 11:00 P.M.

YOU ARE ONLY PERMITTED TO USE FIREWORKS ON YOUR OWN PROPERTY OR A PROPERTY WHERE WRITTEN PERMISSION IS GIVEN.

DISCHARGING FIREWORKS IN A PUBLIC PARK, CITY OWNED PROPERTY, OR ON A PUBLIC ROADWAY, STREET, OR ALLEY IS PROHIBITED AND SUBJECT TO A $500 SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR FINE.