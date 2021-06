CHRISTOPHER MORALES PLEADS GUILTY TO 2ND DEGREE MURDER IN FATAL NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING

CHRISTOPHER MORALES PLEADS GUILTY TO 2ND DEGREE MURDER IN FATAL NEW YEAR’S...

A SECOND DEFENDANT CHARGED IN A NEW YEARS EVE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL HAS AGREED TO A PLEA BARGAIN IN THE CASE.

20-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER MORALES PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MORALES WAS ORIGINALLY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY AT A HOUSE IN MORNINGSIDE.

HE TOLD JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER THAT HE FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS FROM A LONG GUN INTO THE HOME, STRIKING KRITIS AND OTHERS ATTENDING THE PARTY:

MORALES1 OC……….9 OR 10, I THINK. :18

MORALES AGREED TO A 50 YEAR-SENTENCE ON THE 2ND DEGREE MURDER CHARGE AND ANOTHER 5 ON THE RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM COUNTS TO BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

HE WILL SERVE 35 YEARS BEFORE BEING ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.

SENTENCING IN THE CASE WAS SET FOR JUNE 30TH.

ANTHONY BAUER, A CO-DEFENDANT IN THE CASE, ALSO ACCEPTED A PLEA DEAL FOR 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND WILL BE SENTENCED ON JULY 30TH.

CARLOS MORALES, THE BROTHER OF CHRISTOPHER, IS SET TO GO TO TRIAL IN THE CASE ON AUGUST 24TH.