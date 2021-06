STORMS & TWISTERS ROLL THROUGH EAST CENTRAL IOWA

WHILE THE EXPECTED RAIN SUNDAY DIDN’T REALLY IMPACT THE METRO AREA, THAT WASN’T THE CASE IN CENTRAL IOWA WHERE AS MANY AS FOUR TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN SUNDAY NIGHT.

DAMAGE WAS LIMITED TO A FEW FARMSTEADS.

METEOROLOGIST ALLAN CURTIS, AT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JOHNSTON, SAYS A SURVEY TEAM HEADED OUT TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE IN PARTS OF MARION AND MAHASKA COUNTIES:

THERE ARE SCATTERED REPORTS OF HAIL ACROSS MUCH OF IOWA’S EASTERN HALF, INCLUDING A REPORT OF PING PONG BALL-SIZED HAIL NEAR WELLMAN AND EGG-SIZED HAIL NEAR AFTON.

AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF DRY WEATHER, LARGE AREAS OF THE STATE GOT RAIN OVER THE WEEKEND, INCLUDING TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN IN SOUTHEAST IOWA.