SEVEN PEOPLE CHARGED IN CLAY COUNTY BURGLARY

FIVE ADULTS INCLUDING TWO FROM SIOUX CITY AND TWO JUVENILES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY THAT HAPPENED JUNE 8TH AT THE FORMER CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY SCHOOL.

THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS 19-YEAR -OLD RILEY NEUMAN, AUTUMN SWANCUTT AND IZAYAH HOOVEN, ALL FROM SPENCER, IOWA, WERE INVOLVED IN THE BURGLARY. THEY WERE CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND THEFT.

LAST TUESDAY, JUNE 15TH, INVESTIGATORS ARRESTED 20-YEAR OLD KALA BIGGAR AND 21-YEAR-OLD CASTLE BIGGAR OF SIOUX CITY.

THEY WERE CHARGED WITH TRESPASSING.

A 16-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE FEMALE FROM MELVIN, IOWA AND A 17-YEAR-OLD MALE FROM SPENCER WERE ALSO TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND CITED IN JUVENILE COURT FOR 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND THEFT CHARGES.