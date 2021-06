RICKETTS TO SEND STATE TROOPERS TO TEXAS BORDER

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS SENDING AROUND 25 STATE PATROL TROOPERS TO TEXAS IN RESPONSE TO A REQUEST FOR SUPPORT IN MANAGING THE ONGOING CRISIS IN COMMUNITIES ALONG THE BORDER OF THE UNITED STATES AND MEXICO.

RICKETTS SAYS ” THE DISASTROUS POLICIES OF THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION CREATED AN IMMIGRATION CRISIS ON THE BORDER, AND WHILE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS FALLEN SHORT IN ITS RESPONSE, NEBRASKA IS HAPPY TO STEP UP TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE TO TEXAS AS THEY WORK TO PROTECT THEIR COMMUNITIES AND KEEP PEOPLE SAFE.”

THE REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE CAME FROM TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS.

TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT ON JUNE 1ST ISSUED A DISASTER DECLARATION IN RESPONSE TO THE EMERGENCY SITUATION IN MANY BORDER COMMUNITIES.

THE TROOPERS WILL PARTNER WITH THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TO PROVIDE LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSISTANCE FOR UP TO 16 DAYS.