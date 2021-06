PEIRCE MANSION & JACKSON STREET TOUR SET FOR THURSDAY

A PEIRCE MANSION OPEN HOUSE AND JACKSON STREET WALKING TOUR WILL HIGHLIGHT ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S MOST HISTORIC RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOODS ON THURSDAY.

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM WILL HOST THE FIRST PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE FOR THE HISTORIC MANSION SINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED.

THE OPEN HOUSE AT 2901 JACKSON STREET WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 5 TO 6:30 P.M.

THE 75-MINUTE JACKSON STREET WALKING TOUR WILL DEPART FROM THE PEIRCE MANSION AT 6:30 P.M.

TOM MUNSON, MUSEUM ARCHIVES MANAGER, WILL DISCUSS THE STREET’S HISTORY, RESIDENTS, AND ARCHITECTURE ON THE HALF MILE WALK.