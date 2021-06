CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW DEBUTS ON KSCJ

CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON DEBUTED THEIR NEW RADIO SHOW MONDAY IN THE TRADITION OF THE LATE RUSH LIMBAUGH.

TRAVIS STARTED THE SHOW BY ACKNOWLEDGING LIMBAUGH’S LEGACY:

CLAY1 OC………SO MANY YEARS. :20

TRAVIS SAYS THE SHOW WILL BE A VOICE FOR THOSE WHO FEAR THE “CANCEL CULTURE CENSORSHIP” THAT HAS BEEN OCCURRING IN SOCIAL MEDIA IN OUR COUNTRY;

CLAY2 OC……..LIMBAUGH FOUGHT. ;22

SEXTON SAYS THAT BATTLE WILL CONTINUE TO BE FOUGHT ON THEIR SHOW:

BUCK1 OC……….EVERY DAY. :19

THE CLAY TRAVIS AND & BUCK SEXTON SHOW WILL AIR ON KSCJ MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M.