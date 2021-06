WINNERS ANNOUNCED OF INNOVATION MARKET COMPETITION

THREE NEW LOCAL BUSINESS VENTURES HAVE RECEIVED A FINANCIAL BOOST AS WINNERS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL INNOVATION MARKET BY SIOUX CITY GROWTH ORGANIZATION.

THE FIRST PLACE WINNER WAS NICKI WERNER OF JEFFERSON BEER SUPPLY WHO RECEIVES FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS;

SECOND PLACE WINNER JESSICA HAMMOND OF BRUTAL DOODLES RECEIVES $2,500:

THOMAS RITCHIE OF YOURS TRULY GIFT BOX FINISHED THIRD AND RECEIVES $1,000.

THE 21 IDEAS THAT WERE SUBMITTED THIS YEAR WERE DISPLAYED ANONYMOUSLY, AND THE 4 IDEAS THAT RECEIVED THE MOST VOTES WERE INVITED TO PITCH THEIR BUSINESS IDEAS TO THE MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY GROWTH ORGANIZATION AT A JUNE 9TH EVENT.