SIOUX CITY OFFERS THREE NEW HOMES FOR SALE ON WESTSIDE

SIOUX CITY HAS PARTNERED WITH KELLY CONSTRUCTION TO BUILD THREE SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES ON THE WESTSIDE OF TOWN.

THE HOUSES AT 1109 W 20TH STREET AND 2011 AND 2015 CENTER STREET WERE CONSTRUCTED USING FUNDS FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT.

EACH HOUSE IS AROUND 850 SQUARE FEET AND INCLUDES TWO BEDROOMS, ONE BATHROOM AND A ONE CAR GARAGE.

THERE’S SPACE TO ADD ANOTHER BEDROOM, BATHROOM AND LIVING SPACE IN THE LOWER LEVEL.

THE SALE PRICE OF EACH HOME IS $165,000.

PROSPECTIVE BUYERS CANNOT CURRENTLY OWN A HOME, MUST QUALIFY AS LOW TO MODERATE INCOME AND BE PREQUALIFIED THROUGH A LOCAL LENDER FOR A 30-YEAR FIXED MORTGAGE OF AT LEAST $145,000.

AN OPEN HOUSE WILL BE HELD JUNE 22ND FROM 3:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. TO TOURS THE HOMES AND A SPANISH INTERPRETER WILL BE ON SITE.

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE HOME SALES WILL BE REINVESTED IN SIOUX CITY TO CREATE ADDITIONAL AFFORDABLE HOUSING.