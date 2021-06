MUD FLOW CREATES PROBLEMS AT LEWIS & CLARK LAKE

MUD FLOWING INTO LEWIS & CLARK LAKE.AT YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA IS BECOMING AN INCREASING PROBLEM.

THE MISSOURI SEDIMENTATION ACTION COALITION HELD AN OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY IN YANKTON TO FOCUS ATTENTION ON THE ISSUE.

MARK SIMPSON OF NIOBRARA IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE COALITION:

SIMPSON SAYS THERE ARE MORE IDEAS THAN MONEY AVAILABLE TO FIX THE PROBLEM:

SIMPSON SAYS THEY ARE LOSING LAKE CAPACITY EVERY DAY THAT NOTHING IS DONE:

SEDIMENT FLOWING IN FROM THE NIOBRARA RIVER HAS FILLED MUCH OF THE WESTERN END OF THE LAKE, TURNING IT INTO A REED FILLED SLOUGH.

Jerry Oster WNAX