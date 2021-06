MIRACLE RIDERS WILL TREK TO THE SOUTHEAST THIS SUMMER

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS WILL BE RIDING THEIR MOTORCYCLES THROUGH THE SOUTHEASTERN UNITED STATES LATER THIS SUMMER TO HELP SICK AND INJURED CHILDREN IN SIOUXLAND.

IT’S THE 6TH YEAR FOR THE CHALLENGING TWO WEEK RIDE.WHICH IS INTENDED TO SYMBOLICALLY REPRESENT THE DIFFICULT ROUTE BABIES AND CHILDREN OFTEN FACE DURING UNPLANNED ILLNESSES AND INJURIES.

THE MIRACLE RIDERS WILL RIDE THIS YEAR AS AN INDEPENDENT FUNDRAISER, ON BEHALF OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION.

THIS YEAR’S GOAL IS TO RAISE $40,000 FOR THE PURCHASE OF NICVIEW MONITORS FOR UNITYPOINT HEALTH-ST. LUKE’S CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

THIS YEAR’S RIDE WILL DEPART SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY, AUGUST 23RD WITH THE MOTORCYCLISTS RETURNING ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD,