JUNETEENTH CELEBRATES EMANCIPATION & ACHIEVEMENT OF AFRICAN AMERICANS

PRESIDENT BIDEN ON THURSDAY SIGNED A BILL TO MAKE JUNETEENTH AN OFFICIAL FEDERAL HOLIDAY .

JUNETEENTH COMMEMORATES THE EMANCIPATION OF BLACK SLAVES ON JUNE 19TH OF 1865.

IKE RAYFORD, THE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY CHAPTER OF THE NAACP, SAYS IT IS A GREAT DAY TO CELEBRATE THE FREEDOM AND ACHIEVEMENT OF AFRICAN AMERICANS;

JUNE1 OC…..SO THRILLED. :21

IT’S ALSO BEEN CALLED EMANCIPATION DAY OR FREEDOM DAY IN THE PAST.

RAYFORD SAYS JUNETEENTH SHOULD BE A CELEBRATION FOR EVERYONE OF ANY SKIN COLOR:

JUNE2 OC……AS A WHOLE. :20

THE EMANCIPATION OF SLAVES HAD ACTUALLY BEEN APPROVED AS OF JANURAY 1ST, 1863, BUT IT TOOK UNTIL JUNE 19TH OF 1865, TWO AND A HALF YEARS LATER, TO REACH THE ENSLAVED IN GALVESTON, TEXAS.

JUNETEENTH IS THE FIRST NEW NATIONAL HOLIDAY SINCE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY WAS ESTABLISHED NEARLY FOUR DECADES AGO.