HILDRETH PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN RURAL LUTON FATAL SHOOTING

A WHITING, IOWA MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES RELATING TO A MAY 31ST SHOOTING THAT LEFT ONE PERSON DEAD AND ANOTHER WOUNDED IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY NEAR LUTON.

20 YEAR OLD MARVIN HILDRETH JR. IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.IN THE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 40-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL MOHR OF RURAL MAPLETON.

A FEMALE VICTIM WAS SHOT IN THE LEG AND HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

HILDRETH’S TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR AUGUST 31ST.

HE REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $504,000 BOND.