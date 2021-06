DRIVER IDENTIFIED IN TRUCK VS TRAIN COLLISION

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE TRUCK DRIVER INJURED IN THURSDAY AFTERNOON’S COLLISION BETWEEN HIS TRUCK AND A FREIGHT TRAIN NEAR LE MARS.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 74-YEAR-OLD RAYMOND BURCH OF LARRABEE, IOWA WAS DRIVING THE DUMP TRUCK THAT STRUCK A BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE TRAIN WEST OF LE MARS ON HIGHWAY 3.

BURCH’S CONDITION HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED BY AUTHORITIES.

HE WAS EXTRICATED FROM THE TRUCK AND TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH WHAT WAS DESCRIBED AS SERIOUS INJURIES.