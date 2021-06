TRAIN COLLIDES WITH DUMP TRUCK SEMI NEAR LE MARS

A TRAIN AND A SEMI TRUCK COLLIDED JUST WEST OF LE MARS ON HIGHWAY 3 SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE TRUCK WAS EASTBOUND ON THE HIGHWAY GOING THROUGH THE CONTROLLED CROSSING WHEN IT WAS STRUCK BY THE NORTHBOUND BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE TRAIN.

THE CAB OF THE TRUCK WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED AND THE DRIVER WAS EXTRICATED AND TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

THE TRAIN ENGINE WAS PULLING GRAIN STORAGE BOX CARS WHILE THE TRUCK WAS DESCRIBED AS A BELLY FLOW GRAVEL DUMP TRUCK.

HIGHWAY 3 WAS STILL CLOSED AS OF 3:00 P.M. AT THE ACCIDENT SCENE.

PhotoS by Dennis Morrice