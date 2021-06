TEST IOWA TO CLOSE SITES NEXT MONTH

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH PLANS TO CLOSE ITS FREE COVID-19 TESTING PROGRAM NEXT MONTH.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY TEST IOWA AT ALL SITES WILL SHUT DOWN BY 4:00 P-M JULY 16TH. THE STATE-OPERATED SITES IN POTTAWATTAMIE, LINN, BLACK HAWK, POLK, AND SCOTT COUNTIES WILL CLOSE.

THE LARGE-SCALE EFFORT KICKED OFF IN APRIL OF 2020.

THE CLOSINGS WILL BE STAGGERED OVER THE NEXT MONTH.

THE OFFICIAL CLOSING DATES WILL BE POSTED ON IOWA’S CORONAVIRUS WEBSITE.

THE BUSIEST MONTH WAS LAST NOVEMBER WHEN 67-HUNDRED PEOPLE A DAY WERE BEING TESTED.

NOW, THAT AVERAGE IS ABOUT 400 TESTS A DAY AT THE 17 DRIVE-THRU CLINICS.