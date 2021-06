REYNOLDS SIGNS “BACK THE BLUE” BILL

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL THAT PROVIDES NEW LEGAL PROTECTION TO POLICE OFFICERS IN THE STATE, SO THEY CANNOT BE SUED FOR MOST ON-DUTY ACTIONS.

THE “BACK THE BLUE” BILL ALSO ESTABLISHES TOUGHER PENALTIES FOR RIOTING AND PROTESTS THAT BLOCK PEDESTRIAN OR VEHICLE TRAFFIC.

IT MAKES RIOTING A FELONY AND SOMEONE CONVICTED OF UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY COULD BE SENTENCED TO UP TO TWO YEARS IN PRISON.

REYNOLDS SAYS AMID CALLS TO “DEFUND THE POLICE,” THIS BILL TAKES THE OPPOSITE APPROACH.

REYNOLDS HAD ASKED THE REPUBLICAN-LED LEGISLATURE TO INCLUDE PROPOSALS TO TRACK DATA FROM TRAFFIC STOPS AND BAN RACIAL PROFILING IN THE BILL, BUT THOSE WERE LEFT OUT.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL OFFER A STAND-ALONE BILL IN 2022 TO ACCOMPLISH THOSE GOALS.

DEMOCRAT SAY THEY DOUBT REYNOLDS CAN CONVINCE HER FELLOW REPUBLICANS TO PASS THAT BILL.