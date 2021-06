NPPD POWER GRID CONTINUES TO MEET DEMAND DURING HEAT WAVE

THE HOT DRY WEATHER HAS CREATED A HEAVY DEMAND FOR ELECTRICITY FOR AIR CONDITIONING AND IRRIGATION SYSTEMS.

NPPD SPOKESMAN MARK BECKER SAYS SO FAR, THEIR SYSTEM IS HANDING THE DEMAND ACROSS NEBRASKA:

POWER1 OC….2100 MEGAWATTS RIGHT NOW :14

BECKER SAYS THE FOURTEEN STATE GRID IS HANDLING THE DEMAND ACROSS THE CENTRAL PART OF THE COUNTRY;

POWER2 OC….LAST FEBRUARY :10

IN FEBRUARY, EXTREMELY COLD WEATHER CAUSED SUPPLY ISSUES IN TEXAS THAT LED TO ROLLING BLACKOUTS ACROSS ALL THE STATES IN THE REGION.

Jerry Oster WNAX