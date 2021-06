NEBRASKA DRIVERS LICENSES TO GET A NEW LOOK

DRIVER’S LICENSES IN NEBRASKA ARE GETTING A MAKEOVER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN A DECADE.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE NEW DRIVER’S LICENSE DESIGN WILL FEATURE IMAGES OF NEBRASKA’S CAPITOL BUILDING AND THE COURTHOUSE AND JAIL ROCKS NEAR BRIDGEPORT.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THE NEW LICENSES WILL ALSO INCLUDE ENHANCED SECURITY FEATURES TO PROTECT THE IDENTITY OF RESIDENTS AND TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT TRACK FRAUDS AND COUNTERFEITERS.