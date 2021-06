IOWA SPORTS GAMBLING HAD UP & DOWN 1ST YEAR REVENUES

THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR OF SPORTS GAMBLING IN IOWA WILL WRAP UP AT THE END OF JUNE WITH NO REAL GAUGE YET ON HOW MUCH MONEY IT WILL BRING IN.

IOWA RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR, BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH SAW A LOT OF ACTIVITY.

THOSE MONTHS CAME AS THINGS WERE OPENING BACK UP FOLLOWING THE PANDEMIC AND AFTER THE RULE REQUIRING GAMBLERS TO SIGN UP AT A CASINO WERE LIFTED.

WAGERING DROPPED IN APRIL BY SOME 53 MILLION DOLLARS COMPARED TO MARCH — AND MAY WAS DOWN AROUND FOUR-AND-A-HALF MILLION FROM APRIL.

OHORILKO SAYS LAST FALL WASN’T A GOOD GAUGE OF SPORTS BETTING AS FOOTBALL TEAMS CUT BACK GAMES DUE TO COVID. THAT WILL LIKELY CHANGE THIS YEAR.

SPORTS GAMBLING STARTED IN IOWA OF AUGUST OF 2019.

