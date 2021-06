ICE CREAM DAYS UNDERWAY IN LE MARS

ICE CREAM DAYS ARE UNDERWAY IN LE MARS.

THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION IN THE “ICE CREAM CAPITOL OF THE WORLD” BEGAN WEDNESDAY AND CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND.

MARGARET CATTON OF THE ICE CREAM DAYS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SAYS THERE WILL BE A NEW LOOK TO SOME OF THE EVENTS THIS YEAR, AFTER THE PANDEMIC PUT A STOP TO THINGS LAST SUMMER:

THERE’S ALSO A LOT OF FUN GOING ON AT THE OLSON CULTURAL EVENTS CENTER IN THE OLD WESTMAR UNIVERSITY CAMPUS AREA:

YOU CAN ALSO GET AN ICE CREAM CONE OR SUNDAE OR MAYBE A ROOT BEER FLOAT AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR IN DOWNTOWN LE MARS.