HOBBY LOBBY CORNER TO FINALLY GET TRAFFIC LIGHTS INSTALLED

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BUSIEST INTERSECTIONS WILL FINALLY HAVE TRAFFIC LIGHTS INSTALLED BY LATE SUMMER.

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS CONSTRUCTION BEGINS MONDAY AT THE CORNER OF SUNNYBROOK DRIVE AND SERGEANT ROAD:

STOP1 OC…….CONSTRUCT IT. :17

THE INTERSECTION IS NEAR THE ENTRANCE TO HOBBY LOBBY AND FLEET FARM AND IS CURRENTLY CONTROLLED BY FOUR WAY STOP SIGNS.

PHAIR SAYS TRAFFIC WILL STILL BE ALLOWED THROUGH THE INTERSECTION WITH SOME LANE RESTRICTIONS DURING CONSTRUCTION:

STOP2 OC………..THOSE CORNERS. :10

NYSTROM ELECTRIC HAD THE WINNING BID FOR THE PROJECT AT $199,000, WHICH WAS BELOW THE PROJECT’S ESTIMATED COST OF $228,000.

THE PROJECT SHOULD BE FINISHED SOMETIME IN AUGUST.

Photo by City of Sioux City