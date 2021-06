SOLAR POWERED CRICKETS ARE PART OF “CAMP INVENTION”

5TH GRADERS AT LEEDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ARE STRETCHING THEIR IMAGINATIONS CREATING THINGS LIKE SOLAR POWERED CRICKETS AT CAMP INVENTION THIS WEEK.

BRIAN BURNIGHT, THE DIRECTOR OF ELEMENTARY EDUCATION FOR THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SAYS THE CAMP IS A FUN CREATIVE WAY TO LEARN ABOUT SCIENCE;

SUSAN TILLO IS TEACHING THE 5TH GRADERS THROUGH THE CHALLENGES OF EACH PROJECT, INCLUDING THE CRICKETS;

BURNIGHT SAYS THE PROGRAM IS FUNDED THROUGH EMERGENCY RELIEF FUNDS TO HELP CLOSE THE LEARNING LOSS GAP FROM COVID-19:

STUDENTS IN KINDERGARTEN THROUGH 5TH GRADE ARE TAKING PART IN THE FOUR WEEK SUMMER PROGRAM