NOEM STILL FIGHTING FOR RUSHMORE JULY 4TH FIREWORKS

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE IS REAPPLYING FOR A PERMIT TO HOLD A FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT MOUNT RUSHMORE FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY.

NOEM SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN IS “HYPOCRITICAL” ON THE ISSUE FOR HOSTING AN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION IN WASHINGTON DC THAT INCLUDES FIREWORKS.

NOEM HAD FILED SUIT AGAINST THE ADMINISTRATION IN APRIL, TRYING TO GET A PERMIT FOR THE MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS REINSTATED, BUT A JUDGE DENIED HER REQUEST:

NOEM SAYS A LETTER FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN ASKING EACH STATE TO HOST A CELEBRATION OVER THE RECOVERY FROM THE CORONAVIRUS OVER THE FOURTH OF JULY WAS INSULTING:

NOEM HOSTED PRESIDENT TRUMP AND AN INVITED CROWD TO FIREWORKS LAST SUMMER AT MOUNT RUSHMORE.

With help from Jerry Oster WNAX