EAST HIGH STUDENT COUNCIL HONORED FOR CHARACTER

THE EAST HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT COUNCIL HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED AS THE 2021 STUDENT ORGANIZATION OF CHARACTER AWARD RECIPIENT FOR THE STATE OF IOWA.

THE SCHOOL IS ONE OF A DOZEN IOWA ORGANIZATIONS, SCHOOLS, TEAMS AND COMPANIES THAT ARE BEING HONORED BY THE ROBERT AND BILLIE RAY CENTER AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES.

SPOKESWOMAN HILARY ORTMANN SAYS THE CENTER RECOGNIZES IOWANS WHO SHOW SIX DISTINCT CHARACTER TRAITS INCLUDING TRUSTWORTHINESS, RESPECT, RESPONSIBILITY, FAIRNESS, CARING, AND GOOD CITIZENSHIP;

CHARAC1 OC………..70 COMMUNITIES. :12

THE CENTER IS NAMED NAMED AFTER TWO OF DRAKE UNIVERSITY’S MOST RESPECTED ALUMNI, FORMER GOVERNOR ROBERT D. RAY AND HIS WIFE BILLIE RAY,

THE RAY CENTER HAS RECOGNIZED MORE THAN 150 INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS FOR THEIR CHARACTER SINCE 2005.