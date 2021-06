DUTCHER’S MURDER TRIAL DELAYED IN DEATHS OF ANAMOSA PRISON WORKERS

THE TRIALS OF TWO INMATES ACCUSED OF MURDERING TWO ANAMOSA PRISON EMPLOYEES ARE BEING PUSHED BACK.

PROSECUTORS SAY MICHAEL DUTCHER OF SIOUX CITY AND THOMAS WOODWARD WERE TRYING TO ESCAPE WHEN THEY KILLED NURSE LORENA SCHULTE AND CORRECTIONAL OFFICER ROBERT MCFARLAND IN MARCH.

DUTCHER’S TRIAL WAS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN JUNE 22ND BUT IS NOW SET FOR AUGUST 3RD.

HE IS SEEKING A CHANGE OF VENUE FROM JONES COUNTY.

THE TRIAL FOR THOMAS WOODWARD WAS DELAYED FROM JUNE 22ND UNTIL SEPTEMBER 21ST IN LINN COUNTY.

BOTH SUSPECTS HAVE PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, KIDNAPPING AND ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES.