THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM WHO DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE WHILE WALKING ON HIGHWAY 75 NEAR HINTON EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

35-YEAR-OLD BLAKE SINDELAR FROM FREMONT, NEBRASKA WAS FOUND ALONG THE ROADWAY.

A DRIVER HAD CALLED 9-1-1 AND REPORTED THEY THOUGHT THEY HAD HIT SOMETHING. DEPUTIES RESPONDED AND LOCATED SINDELAR’S BODY.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.