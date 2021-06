SOUTH SIOUX CITY APPROVES SETTLEMENT WITH HOMEOWNERS IN BIG OX LAWSUITS

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A SETTLEMENT OF 16 SEPARATE LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY VARIOUS HOMEOWNERS ARISING OUT OF BIG OX ENERGY SIOUXLAND, LLC’S CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF ITS FACILITY IN THE ROTH INDUSTRIAL PARK.

MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE COUNCIL VOTED 8-0 TO APPROVE THE SETTLEMENT IN WHICH THE CITY IS NOT ADMITTING ANY LIABILITY:

THE SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES THE CITY’S CLAIMS AGAINST TWO OF ITS INSURERS AND ITS INSURANCE BROKER.

THE 16 HOMEOWNERS LEFT THEIR DWELLINGS IN THE FALL OF 2016 WHEN SEWER GASES BACKED UP INTO THEIR HOMES.

THEY FILED THEIR LAWSUITS THE FOLLOWING SPRING.

THE SETTLEMENT IS AWAITING COURT APPROVAL WITH A HEARING SCHEDULED FOR JULY 27TH.