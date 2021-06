SIOUX CITY BEGINS NEW CAMPAIGN TO HELP THE HOMELESS

HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE OFTEN FOUND ASKING FOR MONEY AT SOME OF THE CITY’S BUSIEST INTERSECTIONS AND STREETS.

WHILE IT’S NOT ILLEGAL FOR THEM TO ASK FOR A HANDOUT, IT CAN BE HAZARDOUS BOTH FOR THEM AND THE DRIVERS THEY APPROACH.

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS NOW STARTING A CAMPAIGN TO FOCUS ON DONATING TO AGENCIES THAT HELP THE HOMELESS.

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES COORDINATOR CLARA MACFARLANE-COLY SAYS IT’S A MORE EFFECTIVE WAY TO HELP:

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES MANAGER JILL WANDERSCHEID SAYS SIGNS ASKING PEOPLE TO SAY NO TO PANHANDLERS ARE BEING PLACED IN LOCATIONS WHERE FREQUENT ACTIVITY IS TAKING PLACE:

COUNCILMAN PETE GROETKEN SAYS SOME OF THOSE ASKING FOR MONEY IN HEAVY TRAFFIC ARE PUTTING THEMSELVES AND THE DRIVERS AT RISK, ESPECIALLY IF THE MEDIANS ARE NARROW:

THE CITY NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION BEGAN A HOMELESS STREET OUTREACH AND REHOUSING PROGRAM IN 2019.

DURING THE PAST YEAR, 200 PEOPLE WERE SERVED BY THE PROGRAM, WITH 89 PEOPLE IN 57 HOUSEHOLDS ACHIEVING PERMANENT HOUSING

A WEBSITE WAS CREATED, WWW.SIOUXCITYASSIST.ORG, WHERE DONATIONS CAN BE MADE DIRECTLY TO AGENCIES THAT PROVIDE SERVICES AND SHELTER.