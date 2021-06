WORK CONTINUES AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK

WORK TO COMPLETE THE INTERIOR OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK’S INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS CONTINUING.

ELDON ROTH OF EMPIRICAL FOODS MADE THE CONTRIBUTION TO FINISH THE CENTER LAST MONTH AND NAME IT IN HONOR OF SIOUX CITY CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR WINNER BUD DAY AND HIS WIFE DORIS.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS THE PLANNING AND DESIGN OF THE EXHIBITS THAT WILL BE FEATURED INSIDE THE CENTER IS CONTINUING:

NEWHOUSE SAYS EVERY WAR THAT AMERICANS HAVE FOUGHT IN WILL BE REPRESENTED BY THE EXHIBITS:

NEWHOUSE SAYS THE BASIC INTERIOR OF THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL BE DEDICATED ON VETERANS DAY.