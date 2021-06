PUBLIC & POLICE INTERACTION DISCUSSION SET FOR TUESDAY

IT’S NATURAL TO BE NERVOUS WHEN YOU ARE BEING PULLED OVER BY A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, BUT KEEPING CALM WILL KEEP THE SITUATION FROM ESCALATING MOST OF THE TIME.

TIPS ON STRENGTHENING AND IMPROVING RELATIONS BETWEEN CITIZENS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE HIGHLIGHTED IN A COMMUNITY MEETING TUESDAY EVENING AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.

KAREN MACKEY IS DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION, WHICH IS HOSTING THE GATHERING:

MACKEY SAYS MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR TRUDY SOOLE WILL ALSO SPEAK ON HOW TO DEAL WITH A STRESSFUL SITUATION:

POLICE OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS THE FORUM WILL PRESENT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR A GOOD TWO WAY DISCUSSION WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC:

OTHER PARTICIPANTS INCLUDE POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION STAFF MEMBER FLORA LEE.

THE FREE EVENT BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.