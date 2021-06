PEDESTRIAN FATALLY INJURED BY VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 75

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A VEHICLE STRUCK A PEDESTRIAN WALKING ON HIGHWAY 75 IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL JUST AFTER 3 A.M. FROM A MOTORIST WHO SAID THEY HAD HIT SOMETHING IN THE ROADWAY BETWEEN HINTON AND MERRILL ON HIGHWAY 75.

AUTHORITIES FOUND THE DECEASED MALE VICTIM AND TRANSPORTED THE BODY TO FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE.

THE IDENTITY OF THE VICTIM IS BEING WITHHELD PENDING NOTIFICATION OF NEXT OF KIN.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.