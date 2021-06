HEAT WAVE REMAINS ISSUE FOR MUCH OF THE UNITED STATES

THE SOUTHWESTERN PARTS OF THE US ARE STUCK UNDER A HEAT DOME, WITH TEMPERATURES SOARING OVER 115 DEGREES AND MAJOR DROUGHT CONDITIONS.

DENNIS TODEY, HEAD OF THE USDA’S MIDWEST CLIMATE HUB IN AMES, SAYS THERE IS SOME CONCERN THAT COULD EXPAND NORTHWARD INTO THE DRY AREAS OF THE NORTHERN PLAINS

TODEY SAYS THE REGION STILL HAS THE WARMER, DRIER PARTS OF SUMMER AHEAD…

TODEY SAYS THEY HAVEN’T SEEN CONSISTENT HINTS OF ANY CHANGE IN THE CURRENT DRY PATTERN

THE LATEST DROUGHT MONITOR SHOWS SEVERE CONDITIONS IMPROVING A BIT, BUT THE OVERALL DRY CONDITIONS SPREADING OUT ACROSS THE REGION.

Jerry Oster WNAX