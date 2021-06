CITY POOLS TO HOST NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK FUN NIGHT

THERE’S FREE SWIMMING, FOOD AND PRIZES AVAILABLE TONIGHT (MONDAY, JUNE 14TH) AT SIOUX CITY’S THREE PUBLIC SWIMMING POOLS.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK FAMILY FUN NIGHT BEGINS AT 6 P.M. AT THE RIVERSIDE, LEWIS AND LEIF ERICKSON POOL SITES.

THOSE ATTENDING MAY ALSO BRING A LAWN CHAIR TO ENJOY THE FUN.

FOOD IS FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED UNTIL IT’S GONE.

THE EVENT RUNS UNTIL 8 P.M. AND IS CO-SPONSORED BY MRHD, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND POLICE, SMITHFIELD FOODS AND THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT.