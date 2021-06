SUSPECT JAILED IN DAKOTA CITY CREDIT UNION THEFT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN NEBRASKA CHARGED WITH BURGLARIZING A DAKOTA CITY CREDIT UNION BRANCH.

21-YEAR-OLD MIKE-AKEEN OBED IS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, FIRST DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING AND POSSESSION OF BURGLAR’S TOOLS.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DISPATCHED DEPUTIES FRIDAY TO THE SATELLITE BRANCH OF SIOUXLAND FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LOCATED WITHIN THE DAKOTA CITY TYSON FOODS PLANT FOR MULTIPLE BURGLAR ALARMS.

DEPUTIES SAY THEY FOUND THE SUSPECT INSIDE THE BANK AREA WITHIN THE TYSON OFFICE BUILDING ALONG WITH A RED FABRIC BAG THAT CONTAINED AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF CASH THAT HAD BEEN TAKEN FROM THE VAULT.

OBED WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND IS BING HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ASSISTED IN THE APPREHENSION OF OBED.