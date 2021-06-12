I-29 RAMP CLOSURES TO BEGIN MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY

A pavement marking project on Interstate 29 in Sioux City will require overnight ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Monday, June 14th until Friday, June 18th.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says each ramp closure will take approximately two hours and will be staggered.
Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Monday, June 14:
- Exit ramp to Floyd Boulevard
- Exit ramp to Nebraska Street
- Entrance ramp from Virginia Street
- Exit ramp to Wesley Parkway
Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Tuesday, June 15:
- Entrance ramp from Wesley Parkway
- Entrance ramp from Hamilton Boulevard
- Entrance and exit ramps at Riverside Boulevard
Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Wednesday, June 16:
- Entrance and exit ramps at Riverside Boulevard
- Exit ramp at Hamilton Boulevard
- Entrance ramp at Hamilton Boulevard (short one)
Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Thursday, June 17:
- Entrance ramp at Wesley Parkway
- Exit ramp at Virginia Street
- Entrance ramp at Floyd Boulevard