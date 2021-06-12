I-29 RAMP CLOSURES TO BEGIN MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY

A pavement marking project on Interstate 29 in Sioux City will require overnight ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Monday, June 14th until Friday, June 18th.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says each ramp closure will take approximately two hours and will be staggered.

Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Monday, June 14:

Exit ramp to Floyd Boulevard

Exit ramp to Nebraska Street

Entrance ramp from Virginia Street

Exit ramp to Wesley Parkway

Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Tuesday, June 15:

Entrance ramp from Wesley Parkway

Entrance ramp from Hamilton Boulevard

Entrance and exit ramps at Riverside Boulevard

Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Wednesday, June 16:

Entrance and exit ramps at Riverside Boulevard

Exit ramp at Hamilton Boulevard

Entrance ramp at Hamilton Boulevard (short one)

Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Thursday, June 17: