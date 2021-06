MORE REPAIRS ARE COMING TO A SECTION OF GLENN AVENUE IN MORNINGSIDE.

STARTING MONDAY, ALL LANES OF GLENN AVENUE BETWEEN SOUTH ST AUBIN AND SOUTH NEWTON WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC TO REPAIR A SECTION OF GLENN THAT BUCKLED BECAUSE OF THE HEAT.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO TAKE ALL WEEK WITH THE STREET ANTICIPATED TO BE REOPENED TO TRAFFIC SOMETIME ON FRIDAY.