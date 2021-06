NEBRASKA LT. GOVERNOR MIKE FOLEY WILL BE IN HARTINGTON MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES.

THE LT. GOVERNOR WILL TOUR THE NEW CEDAR COUNTY TRANSIT BUILDING CONSTRUCTION SITE ON HIGHWAY 84 AROUND 3:15 P.M.

FOLLOWING THAT, FOLEY WILL TAKE PART IN THE BIG HAIR BREWHAUS RIBBON CUTTING AT 4P.M. AND THEN TAKE A TOUR OF THE GLOBE CHOPHOUSE AT 4:30 P.M.

HE WILL ALSO PRESENT AN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CERTIFIED COMMUNITY RECERTIFICATION TO THE GLOBE CHOPHOUSE