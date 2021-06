CLAY COUNTY FACES JAIL ISSUES AFTER BOND MEASURE FAILS

CHANGES IN OPERATIONS OF THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL IN VERMILLION HAVE HAPPENED QUICKLY FOLLOWING THE REJECTION OF A FORTY ONE MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE BY VOTERS LAST WEEK.

SHERIFF ANDY HOWE SAYS PRISONERS WERE MOVED OUT OF THE JAIL WHICH WAS EMPTY BY 5 P.M. LAST THURSDAY:

HOWE UPDATED THE CLAY COUNTY FACILITY PLANNING COMMITTEE ON THEIR NEW PLANS:

THE BOND WOULD HAVE PAID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW COURTHOUSE, JAIL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

HOWE SAYS THEY ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH UNION COUNTY FOR HOLDING INMATES:

HOWE SAYS BUSINESSES IN VERMILLION WILL NOW MISS OUT ON JAIL BUSINESS AS THEY WILL HAVE TO COMPENSATE OTHER COUNTIES FOR HOLDING THEIR PRISONERS.

Jerry Oster WNAX