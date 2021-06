THREE VEHICLE FATAL ACCIDENT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY

A STORM LAKE WOMAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED THURSDAY IN A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

97-YEAR-OLD NAOMI BENNA DIED WHEN THE VEHICLE SHE WAS A PASSENGER IN RAN INTO THE BACK OF A ROAD GRADER ON COUNTY ROAD C-63.

A MOTORCYCLE THEN STRUCK THE REAR OF THAT VEHICLE.

THE MOTORCYCLE DRIVER, 74-YEAR-OLD EVERETT PAEPER OF AURELIA, WAS TAKEN TO A CHEROKEE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES. HE WAS WEARING A HELMET.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE, 76-YEAR-OLD DENISE BETTS OF ALTA, WAS ALSO HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES.

THE ROAD GRADER DRIVER WAS UNINJURED.