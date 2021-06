RAILROAD MUSEUM TO BEGIN HISTORICAL THEATER EDUCATION PROGRAMS

THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM HAS REACHED A MILESTONE AND IS MOVING INTO A NEW PHASE OF HISTORICAL EDUCATION.

SPOKESMAN LARRY OBERMEYER SAYS THE 25 YEAR LONG RESTORATION OF THE MUSEUM GROUNDS LOCATED ON THE EDGE OF RIVERSIDE IS COMPLETE:

OBERMEYER SAYS THE NEXT PHASE FOR THE MUSEUM IS A STORY TELLING THEATER PROGRAM FEATURING CHARACTER ACTORS IN RAILROAD AND PERIOD ATTIRE:

WILLIAM BERNSTEIN PLAYS A HOBO IN THE RAILROAD THEATER, AND WILL INTERACT WITH THOSE TOURING THE GROUNDS, TRAINS AND SHOPS:

THE RAILROAD MUSEUM WILL BEGIN PRESENTING THE THEATER PRODUCTION ON JUNE 19TH AND EVERY SATURDAY FROM 10:30 A.M. UNTIL 3:30 P.M. THROUGH MID-SEPTEMBER.