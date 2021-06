PENCE TO SPEAK AT SIOUX CENTER FEENSTRA EVENT IN JULY

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IS COMING TO SIOUX COUNTY NEXT MONTH.

PENCE WILL BE HEADLINING CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S INAUGURAL FEENSTRA FAMILY PICNIC ON JULY 16TH FROM 11AM-1PM AT THE DEAN FAMILY CLASSIC CAR MUSEUM LOCATED AT 2856 ST. ANDREWS WAY IN SIOUX CENTER.

TICKETS AND EVENT DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT FEENSTRA FAMILY PICNIC.COM.