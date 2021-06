MAYOR EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER RISING COSTS OF NEW JAIL PROJECT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY MET WITH THE JAIL AUTHORITY BOARD FRIDAY MORNING TO DISCUSS ISSUES INCLUDING THE RISING COSTS OF THE NEW JOINT CITY-COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER THAT IS TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

SHANE ALBRECHT OF THE BAKER GROUP THAT IS OVERSEEING THE PROJECT CONSTRUCTION SAYS THE NEW L-E-C IS COSTING MORE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, BUT IS NOT AS EXPENSIVE AS SOME JAIL PROJECTS ELSEWHERE:

LEC6 OC………..PER SQUARE FOOT. :14

MAYOR BOB SCOTT IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE PROJECT COSTING MILLIONS MORE DOLLARS THAN ORIGINALLY BUDGETED FOR WHEN VOTERS APPROVED THE 50.3 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO FINANCE IT:

LEC5 OC………WHY DID WE DO THAT? :27

SCOTT QUESTIONED ALBRECHT ON THE BID PROCESS IF PEOPLE KNEW EARLY ON THAT THE CONSTRUCTION COSTS WOULD BE HIGHER THAN WHAT VOTERS APPROVED:

LEC7 OC………EVER SAID THAT. :15

ALBRECHT SAID THAT PROJECTIONS ABOUT THE TOTAL COST WERE INCORRECT, PARTLY BECAUSE OF RAW MATERIALS PRICES SKYROCKETING DURING THE PANDEMIC:

LEC8 OC……………TO DO THIS PROJECT. :23

THERE IS HOPE THAT FEDERAL COVID RELIEF FUNDS MAY BE USED TO OFFSET THE JAIL COST OVERRUNS.

THE CITY COUNCIL TOOK NO ACTION AT FRIDAY’S DISCUSSION AS IT WAS AN INFORMATION ONLY MEETING.