CITY POLICE REVIEW SAYS OFFICERS FOLLOWED POLICY DURING WRIGHT ARREST

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE COMPLETED AN INTERNAL REVIEW OF THE CONDUCT OF THE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ARREST OF JOHN WRIGHT ON APRIL 29TH DURING A DISTURBANCE AT A LOCAL RESTAURANT.

THE OFFICERS INVOLVED WERE FOUND TO HAVE ACTED WITHIN DEPARTMENT POLICY.

WRIGHT WAS HANDCUFFED AND REMOVED FROM THE RESTAURANT AND WAS CHARGED WITH TRESPASS, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH A PEACE OFFICER.

SUPERVISORS, INCLUDING BUREAU COMMANDERS, AND THE CHIEF REVIEW THE OFFICERS REPORTS, AVAILABLE CAMERA FOOTAGE, AND WITNESS STATEMENTS.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE BODY CAMERA VIDEO SHOWS EXACTLY WHICH EACH PERSON AT THE SCENE IS SAYING AND DOING:

IT’S THE POLICY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO REVIEW ANY TIME AN OFFICER USES FORCE OR USES A SHOW OF FORCE.

MCCLURE SAYS HE IS NOT AWARE OF WHAT IF ANY ADDITIONAL TRAINING THE INVOLVED OFFICERS MAY BE PROVIDED AS A RESULT OF THE REVIEW.

Updated 3:42pm 6/11/21

POLICE RELEASED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE REVIEW:

IT’S THE POLICY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO REVIEW ANY TIME AN OFFICER USES FORCE OR USES A SHOW OF FORCE.

SUPERVISORS, WATCH COMMANDERS, BUREAU COMMANDERS, AND THE CHIEF REVIEW THE OFFICERS REPORTS, AVAILABLE CAMERA FOOTAGE, AND AVAILABLE WITNESS STATEMENTS.

THE REVIEWS ENSURE THAT OFFICERS ACT WITHIN DEPARTMENT POLICY.

THEY ALSO CORRECT OFFICERS WHEN NEEDED AND PROVIDE FEEDBACK TO HELP OFFICERS IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE.

THE REVIEWS ALSO OCCUR WHEN OFFICERS HAVE EXCHANGES WITH THE PUBLIC THAT MAY RAISE CITIZEN CONCERNS.

THERE ARE NO DETAILS ON WHAT TRAINING THESE OFFICERS MAY BE PROVIDED AS A RESULT OF THIS INTERNAL REVIEW AT THIS TIME.