WOODBURY COUNTY G-O-P WARNS OF EMAIL SCAM

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS ARE WARNING PARTY MEMBERS ABOUT AN E-MAIL SCAM CIRCULATING THAT USES THE NAME OF THE IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN.

BOB HENDERSON, CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS, SAYS ONE OF THE LOCAL CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS WAS SENT THE FAKE FUND REQUEST:

HENDERSON SAYS THAT MADE IT EASY TO DETERMINE IT WAS A SCAM:

HE SAYS ANYONE RECEIVING AN E-MAIL REQUEST LIKE THAT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONTACT THEIR LOCAL G-O-P CHAIRMAN OR ANY MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO CONFIRM IT.

HENDERSON SAYS THE STATE REPUBLICAN PARTY WOULD BE MORE SPECIFIC IN THEIR DONATION REQUEST.

REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR KOLLIN CROMPTON SAYS THEY ARE AWARE OF THE SCAM AND ARE WORKING ON FILING A REPORT WITH THE PROPER FEDERAL AUTHORITIES.