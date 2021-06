SOUTH DAKOTA COMPANIES LOOKING FOR WORKERS

SOUTH DAKOTA EMPLOYERS ARE HAVING DIFFICULTIES FILLING OPEN JOBS. THE STATE’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL MET WEDNESDAY TO DISCUSS SOLUTIONS TO THE SHORTAGE OF POTENTIAL EMPLOYEES.

THE COUNCIL ALSO DISCUSSED THE APPROACHING END TO FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE.

THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND REGULATION SAYS JOBS ARE PLENTIFUL AND UNEMPLOYMENT IS LOW IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SDWORKS WEBSITE IS LISTING A RECORD 24-THOUSAND AVAILABLE JOBS IN THE STATE.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S UNEMPLOYMENT IS AMONG THE LOWEST IN THE NATION AT TWO-POINT-EIGHT-PERCENT.