SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE I-29 DEATHS NEAR BERESFORD

SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATHS OF TWO ADULTS WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND TUESDAY NEAR BERESFORD.

THE STATE DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAY THE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE CAB OF A SEMI-TRUCK ALONG INTERSTATE 29 IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE NEAR MILE MARKER 35.

THE NAMES OF THE DECEASED ADULTS AND THE NATURE OF THEIR DEATHS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

AUTOPSIES HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AND THE D-C-I SAYS THEY ARE NOT LOOKING FOR SUSPECTS, NOR IS THERE ANY THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.